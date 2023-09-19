Former Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, Granted GH¢500 Million Bail

Nana Appiah Mensah, the former CEO of the now-defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, has been released on bail with specific conditions. He was granted bail amounting to GH¢500 million, and he must provide four sureties, none of whom are required to justify their financial status.

As part of the bail terms, Nana Appiah Mensah is obligated to surrender his passport to the court registry.

This decision came after he pleaded not guilty to facing 39 counts of fraud and money laundering charges, which he is currently on trial for alongside Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult.

Nana Appiah Mensah’s legal representative, Kwame Akuffo, requested that the bail conditions remain consistent with the previous GH¢5 million bail set by the circuit court during the initial proceedings, which were later terminated by the state.

The state, represented by Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah Yeboah, did not object to the bail application but requested that the accused be required to deposit his passport as a precautionary measure. Alfred Tuah Yeboah also urged the court to consider the substantial sum of GH¢1.68 billion involved in the case.

After careful consideration of the application, the judge granted bail in the amount of GH¢500 million, with four sureties, none of whom are required to justify their financial status. Additionally, Nana Appiah Mensah must report to the CID headquarters every Thursday as part of his bail conditions.