Former Minister for Fisheries, Sherry Ayittey passes on

Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hanny Sherry Ayittey, has passed away. This was announced by her family in a press release issued on Saturday, July 22.

In the statement, the family expressed their deep sorrow and shared, “The head of the family, Nii Kofi Ayittey of Akwetey Nantan, Osu Alata, announces the death of their beloved daughter and sister, Hon. Hanny Sherry Ayittey, on July 22, 2023.”

The family also mentioned that further details will be provided later, stating, “The family will announce further details in due course.”