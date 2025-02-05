Former Minister Granted Bail, Police Officer Remanded Over Death of Kotoko Fan

The Sunyani District Court has granted bail to former Employment and Labour Relations Minister Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and Joseph Kyeremeh, who were arrested in connection with the death of a Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporter during a Ghana Premier League match.

However, Agyemang Duah Owusu, a police officer also implicated in the case, has been remanded into custody after being denied bail.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, 2 February, during a match between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko in Nsoatre, Bono Region. Francis Frimpong, popularly known as Pooley, lost his life following disturbances at the game. Baffour-Awuah and Kyeremeh face charges of abetment to commit murder, while Owusu has been charged with murder.

Presiding Judge Eric Daning set bail at GH₵500,000 for each of the two accused, requiring three sureties. They were also ordered to report daily to the police station, crime officer, or investigator for the first 14 days and to surrender their passports to the court registry. Additionally, they must seek court permission before leaving the Sunyani Municipality. The case has been adjourned to Monday, 17 February, for further hearing.

The death of Pooley has sparked outrage, particularly over the conduct of police officers present at the scene. Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Interim Management Committee (IMC) Chairman of Asante Kotoko, expressed deep concern during a meeting with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB). He criticized the officers for their apparent indifference, noting that some were armed but failed to intervene effectively.

“Your officers at the scene after Pooley was stabbed appeared indifferent, which is deeply concerning. Some were even armed, as seen in the viral video, and it is baffling that they made little effort to stem the tide. Such unprofessional conduct must be addressed,” Nana Apinkra stated. He assured the IGP of the club’s full cooperation in seeking justice and pledged to convey the IGP’s message to the Asantehene, the life patron of Asante Kotoko.

In response, IGP Dampare assured that the police administration would ensure those responsible face the full force of the law. “We want to use this opportunity to offer our deepest condolences. We will do whatever it takes to get to the bottom of this matter. As we reported yesterday, we have arrested three people so far. They are still being interrogated, and this will lead to further arrests. We are committed to ensuring justice is served,” he said.

The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting concerns over security at sporting events and the conduct of law enforcement officers. As investigations continue, the football community and the public await answers and accountability for the tragic loss of Pooley, a devoted Kotoko fan.