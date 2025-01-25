Former Minister Mustapha Ussif’s Home Attacked Amid Rising Insecurity in Ghana

Mustapha Ussif, former Minister of Youth and Sports and Member of Parliament for Yagaba/Kubori, has become the latest political figure to fall victim to growing violence in Ghana.

His home was reportedly attacked by unidentified assailants just weeks after the country’s December 7, 2024 general elections and the peaceful transition of power to President John Dramani Mahama.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the increasing insecurity in Ghana, with Ussif himself addressing Parliament on January 22 to condemn the escalating violence. Describing the situation as alarming, he called out the unchecked nature of these attacks, which he said were being carried out by “hooligans” wreaking havoc on both public institutions and innocent citizens.

Ussif detailed some of the troubling events in his constituency, including a violent attack on the district assembly office where miscreants locked the building and expelled all the staff. He went on to explain how, just the day before, violent youth affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had invaded his home, adding to the rising tide of political violence.

Criticizing the Ghana Police Service for its inaction, Ussif pointed to the fact that these incidents, many of which were shared widely on social media, had been allowed to unfold without any arrests. He expressed concern that such acts of violence were undermining the country’s stability, warning that they posed a significant threat to national peace.

The former minister also turned his criticism toward the new government and the NDC, accusing them of failing to rein in their supporters and prevent the ongoing violence. “It is worrying that the new government and the NDC have not taken any action to restrain their supporters from these acts of violence across the country,” he remarked.

The attack on Ussif’s home and his subsequent comments underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive response to the rising tide of insecurity in Ghana. There is growing pressure on both the government and law enforcement to take swift and decisive action to prevent further violence and uphold peace in the country.