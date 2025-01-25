Former MP Adam Mutawakilu Appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Water Company

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed former Damongo Member of Parliament (MP) Adam Mutawakilu as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

The appointment, announced on January 22, 2025, is contingent upon the recommendation of the GWCL Governing Board, in accordance with constitutional requirements and discussions with the Public Services Commission.

Mutawakilu, who has a history of public service, is expected to step into the role following the formal acceptance of his appointment. President Mahama has requested that Mutawakilu confirm his acceptance within 14 days of receiving the official letter. The appointment marks a significant moment in the career of the former MP, who will now oversee the operations of the country’s water utility, playing a crucial role in addressing water supply challenges in Ghana.

The announcement was made by Callistus Mahama, the President’s Executive Secretary, who conveyed the President’s congratulations to Mutawakilu. The new appointment reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to appoint capable leaders to drive key sectors of the economy.