Former MP Andy Appiah-Kubi Calls for NPP to Take Collective Responsibility for 2024 Election Defeat

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take collective responsibility for its disappointing performance in the 2024 general elections, including Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s significant loss to National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama.

In an interview with Joy News, Appiah-Kubi acknowledged Bawumia’s tireless efforts during the campaign, commending him for his hard work and dedication. However, he pointed to internal party issues and a lack of unity as key factors that led to the NPP’s defeat.

“Dr. Bawumia did everything humanly possible to secure victory for the NPP. He worked tirelessly, traveling the length and breadth of the country to communicate the party’s vision. However, internal divisions and a lack of enthusiasm among some party members sabotaged his efforts,” Appiah-Kubi explained.

Appiah-Kubi praised Bawumia for his ability to draw large crowds and for his energetic campaigning, but maintained that the party’s internal divisions ultimately undermined their chances at the polls.

Reflecting on his own political experience, Appiah-Kubi shared how he had faced similar setbacks, citing sabotage from within his own team as a key reason for his loss of the parliamentary seat. “What I went through on a smaller scale is exactly what happened to Bawumia on a national level. The lack of unity within the NPP was glaring,” he added.

The NPP’s defeat in the 2024 election marks a significant blow for the party, which had been in power since 2016. Appiah-Kubi’s comments highlight the party’s need for introspection and unity moving forward.