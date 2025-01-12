Former MP Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi Urges President Mahama to Rethink 60-Minister Pledge

The immediate past Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, has advised President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider his campaign promise of appointing only 60 ministers if the circumstances of governance demand otherwise.

Speaking on TV3’s The KeyPoints on January 11, 2025, Appiah-Kubi acknowledged the value of a lean government but emphasized that it should not hinder Ghana’s progress or governance effectiveness.

“Let Mr. Mahama consider that campaign message as presidential candidate then. Now he is our President, let him think presidential,” Appiah-Kubi stated, noting that if the reality of running the country requires more ministers, Mahama should act in the best interest of the nation.

He drew comparisons with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who had adjusted his policies after taking office to better meet the needs of the country. Appiah-Kubi highlighted how Kufuor, upon assuming the presidency, adapted to the challenges and made decisions that were different from his campaign promises, demonstrating the need for flexibility in leadership.

While advocating for a lean government to reduce state spending, Appiah-Kubi stressed that national priorities must guide decisions. “Indeed, bringing us a lean government is a policy that I admired and I respect, but let us not hold him to it,” he added, urging the President to make pragmatic decisions for the country’s welfare.

Appiah-Kubi’s comments underline the tension between campaign pledges and the realities of governance, encouraging a balanced approach to fulfilling promises while ensuring effective leadership for the nation.