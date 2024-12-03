Former MP Collins Owusu Amankwaa Urges Ghanaians to Protect Free SHS Ahead of Elections

Hon Collins Owusu Amankwaa, the former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, has called on Ghanaians to prioritize the preservation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections on Saturday.

Speaking on behalf of the Ashanti Heritage Platform (AHP), Owusu Amankwaa emphasized the importance of voters making decisions that would safeguard the future of the nation’s youth and avoid undermining the progress made under the Free SHS program.

He began his address by highlighting the gravity of the moment: “Fellow Ghanaians, we stand on the brink of an important opportunity—a chance to cast our ballots and shape the future leadership of our beloved country. Together, we face a critical choice: to uphold the principles of an educated society or to compromise the future of our youth for a mere 1,000.”

Owusu Amankwaa expressed concern over alleged attempts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to entice voters with financial promises, warning that such temptations could threaten the continuity of the Free SHS program, which he described as a transformative initiative benefiting countless Ghanaian families.

He recalled previous instances when the NDC’s policies were detrimental to key national programs. “Think back to when the NDC promised a one-time premium under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). During their time in power, they nearly undermined this essential service,” he reminded the public. “Similarly, when former President Kufuor introduced the groundbreaking four-year secondary education system—producing excellent results—the NDC opposed it and dismantled it upon returning to power.”

The former MP also questioned the feasibility of the NDC’s current stance on Free SHS. “Today, they speak of the Free SHS program, which costs approximately $18,000 annually for each student. Why would you entertain the idea of accepting 1,000 and vote against this initiative, knowing full well that the NDC has made it clear they would abolish it if elected?” he asked.

Owusu Amankwaa urged voters to consider the long-term impact of their choices, particularly in relation to the Free SHS program, and to reject any short-term offers that could harm the country’s educational progress. He called on the electorate to rally behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressing that their commitment to sustaining Free SHS and advancing Ghana’s development was crucial for the nation’s future.

“Let us not allow our frustrations or unmet expectations to drive us to support a party that would ultimately worsen our circumstances,” Owusu Amankwaa appealed. “We must unite in our support for Dr. Bawumia and the NPP to preserve the Free SHS program and continue the numerous projects that benefit our nation.”