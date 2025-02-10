Former MP Condemns Derogatory Remark Against Zanetor Rawlings, Urges Accountability

Former Ayawaso Central MP Alhaji Said Sinare has publicly denounced a recent remark by a current member of Parliament that referred to Dr. Zanetor Agyeaman Rawlings as “the daughter of a murderer.”

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, Sinare condemned the comment as an unwarranted personal attack that not only impugned Dr. Rawlings’ character but also tarnished the legacy of Ghana’s late former president, Jerry John Rawlings—a leader revered for his lifelong dedication to justice, accountability, and the empowerment of marginalized communities.

Having served under the leadership of President Rawlings, Sinare’s dismay is palpable. He described the remark as both baseless and egregious, asserting that it was made by an irresponsible MP whose words undermine the decorum and integrity expected in Parliament. “Such defamatory language is not only a personal insult to Dr. Rawlings, but also a slap in the face to the values of respect and professionalism that should guide our political discourse,” he wrote. His letter called for an immediate investigation and swift action from the Speaker to hold the offending member accountable, warning that allowing such behavior to go unchecked would set a dangerous precedent for future debate.

Sinare’s criticism extended beyond the immediate incident, touching on broader concerns about the quality of political dialogue in the nation’s highest legislative body. He argued that the use of divisive rhetoric and unfounded accusations on a public platform—especially on national television—damages the institution’s reputation and erodes public trust. In a striking invocation of moral authority, Sinare quoted a passage from the Holy Quran, reminding the errant MP of the serious consequences of spreading falsehoods that harm others.

The incident has sparked wider discussion among observers who see it as indicative of a troubling trend in Ghanaian politics. With the legacy of President Rawlings still deeply embedded in the national consciousness, any attempt to discredit his family not only disrespects his contributions but also risks polarizing political debate further. In an era when public discourse is under intense scrutiny, Sinare’s call for accountability resonates as a reminder that political debate should elevate the national conversation rather than degrade it.

As Parliament faces mounting pressure to uphold its standards, this episode serves as a potent reminder that elected representatives bear a responsibility not only to their constituents but also to the historical legacy of leaders who have shaped the nation. Sinare’s emphatic plea underscores the need for decorum, respect, and a commitment to truth in political dialogue—values that are essential for maintaining the dignity of Ghana’s democratic institutions.