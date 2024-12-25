Former MP Dr. Bernice Adiku Heloo Passes Away at 70

Dr. Bernice Adiku Heloo, a former Member of Parliament for Hohoe, has passed away at the age of 70, close sources to the family confirmed.

Her death, which occurred during the early hours of Wednesday, December 25, 2024, followed a brief illness. Sources within her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have also verified the news.

Dr. Heloo represented Hohoe in the 6th and 7th Parliaments of the 4th Republic, serving from January 2013 until January 2020 when she chose not to seek re-election after opting out of her party’s parliamentary primaries.

In addition to her parliamentary service, Dr. Heloo served as a Deputy Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation during President John Dramani Mahama’s first term from 2013 to 2017.

Born on September 24, 1954, Dr. Heloo remained active within the NDC even during the recent election campaign, where she was occasionally seen attending party events. Her passing is a significant loss to her community and party.