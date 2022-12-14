Former MP for Bole Joseph Saaka Akati Has Passed On

Joseph Saaka Akati, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reportedly passed away.

The former MP for Bole-Bamboi passed away on December 13, 2022, in Accra, according to myxyzonline.com.

According to the article, the body has been flown to Bole, and funeral plans will be announced later, per a family source.

In 2008, Akati defeated John Dramani Mahama in the race for the Bole-Bamboi seat with 11,452 votes, taking John Atta Mills’ place.

He began his political career at that time, serving as his district’s representative in the fifth parliament.

Seven children survived Mr. Akati.