Former MP Gifty Klenam Breaks Silence on Dismissal, Cites Political Motives

Former Member of Parliament for Lower West Akim, Gifty Klenam, has opened up about her dismissal from office, revealing that she remains in the dark about the exact reasons behind her removal.

Klenam, who served under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and later led the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), shared her thoughts in an interview on Joy Prime, shedding light on her contributions to Ghana’s export sector and her recent defection to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I would be very happy if you can find out from President Kufuor why he sacked me. Honestly, I don’t know up to today why he did what he did,” Klenam stated, expressing her lingering confusion over the decision. Despite the setback, she emphasized that her focus has always been on driving Ghana’s export growth through product development and job creation.

Export Development

Klenam, known for her hands-on approach to export promotion, explained that boosting exports requires more than just shipping products abroad—it demands strategic product development. “You cannot just get up and say that you want to export clothes. You have to develop the product first,” she said. “By means of developing the product, you are creating jobs. That is how jobs are created.”

Drawing a parallel to the tech industry, she added, “The one who created your laptop didn’t just wake up and produce it. It was developed, and through that process, jobs were created.”

During her tenure at GEPA, Klenam spearheaded several initiatives aimed at revitalizing key export sectors. She highlighted her efforts to revive pineapple exports, promote cashew cultivation, and improve agricultural productivity. “When I was at GEPA, I took cashew as one of the priority products. Within a year, I distributed thousands of cashew seedlings and sprayed existing trees to increase yield,” she recounted.

She also worked on mass production of yams in the Volta Region and played a pivotal role in reviving the smooth cayenne pineapple variety, which had nearly disappeared from the market. “For pineapples, we revived the smooth cayenne variety, which had almost disappeared from the market,” she said, underscoring her commitment to sustainable export growth.

Moving On

Despite her achievements, Klenam believes her dismissal was politically motivated. “I think it was mainly politics,” she admitted. “But I’ve taken it easy and moved on.” Her decision to join the NDC has sparked mixed reactions, with some NPP members congratulating her while others have reportedly threatened her.

“I don’t know why you think I’m not happy. I’m very happy. In fact, after my recent announcement, I have received several messages from people in the NPP congratulating me,” she revealed. “Some of them least expected this, but they’ve called to wish me well because they know I have something to offer Ghana.”

However, Klenam also acknowledged facing challenges since her defection. “I have had others who are threatening my life, but that’s all part of politics. I just have to be careful,” she said, highlighting the often contentious nature of Ghanaian politics.

New Chapter

Klenam’s defection to the NDC marks a new chapter in her political career. While she remains tight-lipped about her future plans, her track record in export promotion and job creation suggests she will continue to advocate for economic development. Her story also raises important questions about the role of politics in public service and the challenges faced by professionals navigating Ghana’s polarized political landscape.

For now, Klenam’s focus remains on contributing to Ghana’s growth, regardless of the platform. “I have something to offer Ghana,” she said, a sentiment that resonates with her longstanding commitment to national development. As she embarks on this new journey, her experiences serve as a reminder of the complexities of public service and the resilience required to navigate Ghana’s dynamic political environment.