Former MP Joe Ghartey Embarks on New Academic Venture

Exactly two weeks after vacating his seat as a Member of Parliament, Joe Ghartey has begun a new chapter in his illustrious career. Today, he started teaching Public Policy at Ashesi University’s Law Faculty, marking a significant milestone in his academic pursuits.

Ghartey, who represented the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, has a long history of combining politics, academia, and business. Throughout his tenure as an MP, he taught at various universities, including the University of Ghana Business School, Ghana School of Law, and University of Cape Coast.

The former MP expressed his excitement about being part of Ashesi University’s pioneering effort to introduce Public Policy as a course at a Law Faculty in Ghana. “I understand that this is a first in Ghana, and I am thrilled to be part of this important initiative,” Ghartey said.

With a career spanning over three decades, Ghartey has demonstrated his commitment to public service, education, and entrepreneurship.

Joe Ghartey has indicated that he intends to continue combining his passions for politics, academia, and business, with the blessings of God.

Ashesi University’s decision to introduce Public Policy at its Law Faculty underscores the institution’s commitment to providing students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for leadership roles in various sectors. Ghartey’s expertise and experience will undoubtedly enrich the learning experience for students at Ashesi University.