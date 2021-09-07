Former MP supports PWDs in Prestea Huni-Valley

Ms Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency has supported people living with disabilitity (PWDs) in the constituency with mobility aids.

The items valued at about GHC20, 000 included; Twenty (20) pieces of wheelchairs, Twenty (20) pieces of white Canes and Twenty (20) pieces of Clutches.

The gesture formed part of her efforts to support and provide comfort to persons living with disability in the Municipality.

Madam Barbara Oteng-Gyasi who is also the President of Wassa Hemaa Foundation presented the items to the leadership of the Federation at Aboso Town Hall a community in the Municipality for onward distribution to members of the Association.

The former Legislator who had over the years been committed to reaching out to vulnerable groups of people in the Municipality, assured the leadership of the Federation that the Government would continue to support and take actions that promoted and protected persons with disability.

“It is in this regard that the Government has increased the Disability Fund, made job opportunities available through business development”, she stated.

She advised persons with disability not to allow their disability to impede their progress as “Disability is not Inability”.

The Chairman of the Federation, Mr. Patrick Obeng and the Social Welfare Officer of the Municipality Mr. Patrick Atubiga, both expressed gratitude to the former MP for her continuous support to the Federation and assured her that the items would be duly distributed to beneficiaries.