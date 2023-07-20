Former MPs, others to contest NPP orphan constituency primaries 

Following the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a host of former Members of Parliament (MPs) and party functionaries have expressed interest to contest the primaries.

Nominations would close on August 10, 2023, for the elections to be held between September 23 December 2, 2023.

Campaigns appear to be picking up in some of the NPP orphan constituencies in the Greater Accra Region when the GNA visited Wednesday afternoon.

At Okaikoi North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio and Korle Klottey, campaign posters and billboards are virtually littering the communities.

In the Okaikoi North Constituency, two persons have so far declared their interest to contest the primaries to snatch the seat for the NPP from the National Democratic Congress.

Former MP, Issah Fuseini, who lost the seat to Theresa Awuni of the NDC in the 2020 election, wants to stage a comeback hoping to recapture the seat NPP.

He would compete with the current MP for Akuapem North, Nana Dokua Asiamah Adjei, who is switching constituency ahead of the 2024.

For the Ledzokuku constituency, five aspirants have declared their interest to contest the primaries to represent the NPP in the 2024 election.

They are Dr Bernard Oko Boye, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area and current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), who wants to stage a comeback against NDC’s Benjamin Ayiku.