Former NBB Holding Boss loses Dad

Former Country President of Necati Bulak Bourse (NBB) Holding Ghana, Mr Hillarius McCash Akpah has lost his father, Charles Kwaku Akpah a former educationist popularly known as Efo CK.

The deceased, 81, passed on to eternity few weeks ago at the Trafalgar, Ho Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

He would be laid-in-tate, at his residence on December 1, at Kpedze Awlime in the Volta Region. His Burial Mass and final funeral rites would be held at the Kpedze Roman Catholic School Park, on the St Anthony Catholic Church premises.

He left behind a wife, Eva Kudiabor Akpah, four children and eleven grandchildren.