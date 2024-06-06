Former NDC Chairman Warns Against Voting NPP in Upcoming Elections

Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, former Chairman of the UK/Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Ghanaians not to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming elections, warning that Ghana’s economy would deteriorate further under their rule.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning show, Mr. Mbalba criticized the NPP’s leadership, particularly Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for what he sees as a lack of decisive governance. He claimed that the NPP had failed to fulfill its promises over the past eight years, making life difficult for Ghanaians, including those in the diaspora.

Mr. Mbalba expressed skepticism about the NPP’s ability to “break the eight,” suggesting that if they were struggling to manage the current term, granting them another would lead to the collapse of Ghana. He also criticized the NPP’s flagship free SHS policy, stating that it had not alleviated the country’s problems and had even added pressure on Ghanaians living abroad.

He questioned Dr. Bawumia’s economic expertise, accusing him of failing to address the country’s economic challenges. Mr. Mbalba praised John Dramani Mahama’s 24-hour policy, claiming it was helping Ghanaians abroad survive.