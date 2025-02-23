Former NEIP CEO Addresses Staff Suspension, Defends Temporary Hiring Practices

Former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has responded to the recent suspension of all staff at the agency, clarifying that temporary hiring measures during his tenure were necessary to meet World Bank program requirements.

His remarks follow a leaked internal memo ordering staff not to return to work after February 25, 2025, unless specifically recalled, a decision now under scrutiny.

Nkansah explained that when he assumed leadership, critical gaps in the agency’s structure—including the absence of a procurement unit—threatened its eligibility for World Bank-funded initiatives. To resolve this, temporary staff were hired and placed on allowances rather than permanent payrolls. “Allowances are not illegal,” he asserted, emphasizing that statutory deductions like PAYE were properly applied, though Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions were excluded, as allowances do not mandate such payments. He dismissed claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of wrongdoing as politically motivated.

The suspension, however, raises questions about the transparency of NEIP’s restructuring under new management. While the agency has not publicly detailed its reasons, observers speculate the move could signal a broader audit or systemic overhaul. The abrupt halt to operations also leaves affected employees in limbo, with no clarity on severance or future rehiring processes.

Critics argue the situation underscores recurring tensions in Ghana’s public sector between expedient staffing solutions and long-term institutional stability. Nkansah’s defense highlights the pressure on state agencies to meet international funding criteria, often forcing ad-hoc measures. Yet, the fallout—a full staff suspension—suggests unresolved discrepancies in how these roles were documented or managed post-establishment.

Political analysts note the NDC’s allegations fit into a wider pattern of opposition scrutiny over government appointments and expenditures. With public trust in bureaucratic accountability wavering, NEIP’s next steps will likely face intense public and parliamentary scrutiny. For now, the suspended workers await further instructions, their livelihoods caught in the crossfire of administrative and political maneuvering.