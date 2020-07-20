Former CEO of Nissan Carlos Ghosn said that he failed to appear before the court in France on July 13 due to “technical obstacle,” Lebanon’s local media reported on Monday.

Ghosn said that his passport is held by the Attorney General in Lebanon since Japan issued an international arrest warrant on his behalf.

“My lawyers have discussed the terms of my appearance before the court in France for several weeks. There is a technical obstacle and I want to secure my safety and freedom of movement,” Ghosn was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper in Lebanon.

He noted that he needs to cross other countries to reach France.

“No one can assure me that the journey will go smoothly without any incidents. The judge can, for example, interrogate me in Beirut, and I am ready to answer all his questions,” he said.

Ghosn arrived in Lebanon’s capital Beirut at the end of last year after fleeing from Japan on charges of financial misconduct.

Nissan accused Ghosn of understating his salary while he was the chief executive, and transferring 5-million-U.S.-dollar Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest.

Ghosn said in a statement that he had not fled justice, but had escaped “injustice and political persecution.” Enditem

