Former NPA CEO and Three Others Face Probe Over GH₵1.3 Billion Embezzlement

Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, Mustapha Abdul Hamid, now finds himself at the center of a major corruption probe.

On February 11, 2025, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) announced that an investigation has been launched into an alleged embezzlement of GHC1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) managed by the NPA.

Alongside Hamid, the probe targets three other individuals: Mr. Jacob Amoah, the Coordinator of the UPPF, and two NPA staff members, Freda Acheampong and Wendy Ashong Newman.

During the press briefing, the OSP detailed that the investigation aims to unravel a series of corruption-related offences linked to the misappropriation of funds intended for critical petroleum pricing functions. “The investigation primarily targets the following persons; the Coordinator of the UPPF, Mr. Jacob Amoah, NPA Staff, Freda Acheampong, NPA Staff, Wendy Ashong Newman and the former Chief Executive Officer of NPA, Mustapha Abdul Hamid,” the OSP disclosed. This statement underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are approaching the case.

This development comes amid growing concerns over the management of public resources and the broader issue of accountability within government agencies. Critics have long argued that lapses in internal controls not only expose institutions to corruption but also erode public trust in their ability to manage state funds efficiently. Observers suggest that the probe into the alleged GHC1.3 billion embezzlement is part of a larger government effort to clamp down on irregularities and reinforce transparency across the board.

Analysts note that cases like this could have significant ramifications. Not only do they serve as a stern reminder that no one is above the law, but they also highlight the urgent need for robust oversight mechanisms within key public institutions. As the investigation unfolds, there is cautious optimism that its outcome will lead to sweeping reforms, bolstering the integrity of the financial systems that underpin Ghana’s petroleum sector.

The public and various stakeholders now await further developments, hopeful that this high-profile case will mark a turning point in the nation’s ongoing battle against corruption.