    Politics

    Former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Aspirant Criticizes Bawumia’s 2024 Election Prospects

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah, a former aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Chairman position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has outlined four key reasons why he believes Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, is unlikely to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

    In a recent interview with Onua FM, Oheneba pointed to religion, voter apathy, corruption, and economic mismanagement as the major hurdles facing Bawumia’s campaign.

    He criticized Dr. Bawumia for allegedly using religion as a political tool, citing a campaign event in the Northern Region where the Vice President reportedly urged Muslim voters to support him due to their shared faith. Oheneba also referenced controversial remarks made by Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who suggested that Muslims would risk going to hell if they did not support Bawumia over John Mahama. Oheneba described these actions as divisive and harmful to national unity.

    On the issue of voter apathy, Oheneba accused the NPP of running a “family and friends” government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. He argued that this practice has tarnished Bawumia’s reputation and eroded trust in the administration. “Nana Addo said he didn’t like reshuffling, so look at his government. It’s full of his friends and family. Bawumia cannot distance himself from this. Show me your friend, and I will show you your character,” he said.

    Oheneba also took issue with the government’s handling of corruption, criticizing its failure to deliver on promises of accountability and transparency. “The people of Ghana are tired of excuses. COVID-19 cannot be used as a cover for their failures,” he said.

    Turning to the economy, Oheneba pointed to Ghana’s high interest rates of 35%, compared to Ivory Coast’s 7%, despite both nations facing similar challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He accused Dr. Bawumia, who is an economist by training, of failing to manage the economy effectively. “Bawumia claims to be an economist, yet he has failed miserably in managing the economy,” he asserted.

    In conclusion, Oheneba emphasized the importance of prioritizing the country’s interests over party politics, stating, “Ghana first, and no one else.”

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes NDC’s 24-Hour Economy Proposal, Cites “Dumsor” Crisis
    Former NPP Aspirant Vows to Renounce Ghanaian Nationality If Bawumia Wins 2024 Elections
