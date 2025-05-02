Former NPP Aspirant Accuses Bawumia of Undermining Party Unity

Dr. Arthur Kobina Kennedy, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, has publicly criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, labeling him “unprincipled and ungrateful” for recent remarks perceived as distancing himself from the Akufo-Addo administration’s policies.

The comments, made during Dr. Bawumia’s post-election “Thank You” tour, have sparked debate over internal cohesion within the NPP as it reflects on its 2024 electoral loss.

Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Tonight, Dr. Kennedy argued that Dr. Bawumia’s critiques of past government decisions appeared to target former President Nana Akufo-Addo, risking factional divisions. “Dr. Bawumia, in effect, is going after the former president for reasons that look quite obvious,” he stated, referencing the Vice President’s eight-year tenure as Akufo-Addo’s deputy.

Dr. Kennedy challenged Dr. Bawumia’s attempts to disassociate from contentious policies, noting that senior party figures, including Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo, had previously hailed him as “the most influential and consequential vice president in our history.” He questioned, “How can someone so central to an administration now claim no influence over its decisions after an electoral defeat?”

The criticism extended to Dr. Bawumia’s silence on key issues during his tenure. “Did he ever speak in cabinet against the national cathedral project? Did he condemn corruption or address the treatment of former party officials like Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyepong?” Dr. Kennedy asked, suggesting the Vice President avoided confronting controversies to maintain political favor.

Dr. Kennedy also speculated that Dr. Bawumia’s sudden criticism of the Akufo-Addo administration might stem from the former president’s alleged shift in support toward another candidate for the NPP’s 2028 flagbearer race. “After enjoying privileges for eight years, he now highlights faults only upon realizing Akufo-Addo may back a rival,” he asserted.

Emphasizing accountability, Dr. Kennedy stressed that joining a political ticket should not require sacrificing one’s principles. “You do not hand over your conscience when you become a running mate. You remain accountable for your actions and silence,” he remarked.

The remarks underscore growing tensions within the NPP as it navigates post-election introspection and prepares for a competitive leadership race. Analysts note that public disputes among senior figures could weaken the party’s ability to present a united front ahead of the 2028 elections, particularly against a resurgent National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Historically, internal cohesion has been pivotal to the NPP’s electoral success. The party’s ability to reconcile differing factions while addressing voter concerns about governance and accountability will likely shape its trajectory in the coming years. As debates over legacy and loyalty intensify, stakeholders are watching closely to see how Dr. Bawumia and other aspirants navigate these challenges while maintaining party unity.