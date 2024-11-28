Former NPP Aspirant Vows to Renounce Ghanaian Nationality If Bawumia Wins 2024 Elections

Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah, a former aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a bold statement, vowing to renounce his Ghanaian nationality if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

In an interview on Metro TV, Bawuah expressed deep frustration with the NPP leadership, accusing Dr. Bawumia and other key figures of hijacking the party and straying from its founding principles. His disillusionment with the NPP was fueled by what he described as the corrupt behaviour of party members, which he believes has tainted the party’s integrity.

“I hope there will be a runoff between the NDC’s John Mahama and Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change, so that the NDC can eventually win and be declared the victor after December 7,” he said, making it clear that he preferred a John Mahama presidency over a second term for the NPP.

Bawuah was particularly scathing in his criticism of the NPP, accusing its members of widespread corruption. “Go under the beds of people; they are hiding money there. Some have kept theirs in poly tanks. Look at the National Cathedral—they claim they spent $58 million on a project that could have cost $10 million. They swindled even God and shared the money,” he charged, referring to allegations surrounding the controversial National Cathedral project.

The former chairmanship aspirant further stated that if Bawumia wins the election, it would suggest that Ghanaians “are not serious,” and he would take the drastic step of renouncing his citizenship. “Ghana must come first. No political party should control this country,” Bawuah stressed, calling for greater accountability from political parties and their leaders.

In closing, Bawuah predicted the downfall of the NPP, blaming the party’s greed and pervasive corruption for disillusioning the Ghanaian electorate. He expressed hope for a change in leadership that would prioritize the nation’s welfare above partisan interests.