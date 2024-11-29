Former NPP Chairman Calls for Peaceful Elections Ahead of Ghana’s 7 December Polls

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the former Chairman of the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged Ghanaians to ensure a peaceful electoral process as the country prepares for its 7 December general election.

Speaking at a church service in the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency on 29 November, Chairman Coka emphasized the importance of unity and respect in the run-up to the crucial elections.

“We’re not going to fight; we’re not going to insult each other. We’re going to exercise our right to vote,” he declared, stressing that all political parties and their supporters must adhere to the nation’s laws and avoid divisive rhetoric. He called on Ghanaians to rise above political differences and engage in a peaceful election process.

Chairman Coka also reminded the congregation that election officials, including polling agents and Electoral Commission officers, are members of the community and should be treated with respect. “Let’s give the needed respect to the regulations of the Electoral Commission officers at the various polling stations. They are our relatives, friends, husbands, and wives, so let’s respect them,” he said.

He further highlighted that the upcoming election is a collective responsibility and urged Ghanaians to ensure that the process is peaceful and transparent. “We must remember that Ghana belongs to all of us, and we all have a responsibility to ensure that our elections are peaceful and transparent,” he added.

As Ghana heads toward this significant electoral event, Chairman Coka’s call for unity and peaceful participation serves as a timely reminder of the importance of a harmonious democratic process.