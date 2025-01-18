Former NPP MP Calls for Unity and Reform After 2024 Election Defeat

In the wake of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the 2024 general elections, Robert Sarfo Mensah-Booba, the former Member of Parliament for Asunafo North District, has urged party members to remain calm and united as they focus on rebuilding the party.

Addressing supporters and party executives, he emphasized the need for reflection and a concerted effort to reposition the NPP for future success.

The NPP’s loss in the Ahafo Region has been one of the most talked-about outcomes of the election, as the party lost three out of its four parliamentary seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). With this shift, the NDC now holds five seats in the region, leaving the NPP with just one. Hon. Sarfo Mensah-Booba attributed the party’s defeat to a combination of internal divisions and practices that undermined its integrity.

“This is not the time for blame games,” he remarked. “Pointing fingers will only deepen our challenges. Instead, we must come together, reflect, and chart a new path forward for the NPP.”

The former MP also pointed to the issue of vote-buying during party primaries as a key problem. He argued that such practices weakened the party’s democratic foundations and alienated grassroots members. He called on delegates to resist the temptation to accept money in exchange for their votes during internal elections.

“Delegates must resist the temptation to take money before voting for party executives,” he urged. “Our focus should be on choosing competent leaders who can steer the party to victory. We need free, fair, and transparent internal elections to restore confidence in our processes.”

Hon. Sarfo Mensah-Booba further emphasized the importance of unity within the party, calling on all members to set aside personal differences and work together to strengthen the NPP’s structures. He reminded them that the party had overcome challenges in the past and could do so again with renewed commitment and effort.

“The NPP has always been a party of vision and resilience. We’ve faced setbacks before and bounced back stronger. Let’s use this moment to learn from our mistakes and build a better future for our party and the country,” he said.

Despite the party’s recent defeat, the former MP remained optimistic about the NPP’s future. He encouraged members to look ahead with hope, citing the party’s legacy of delivering on promises and transforming lives.

“We are a party with a legacy of delivering on our promises and transforming lives,” he said. “Let’s not lose sight of that. Together, we can make the NPP great again.”

As the NPP navigates its challenges as an opposition party, Hon. Sarfo Mensah-Booba’s call for unity and reform resonates at a critical time. Party members and supporters are hopeful that these concerns will be taken seriously and that the NPP can emerge stronger in future elections.