Former NPP MP Gifty Klenam Admits Backing NDC Candidate for Constituency’s Sake

In a surprising revelation, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Lower West Akim, Gifty Klenam, has disclosed that she actively supported the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the last general election.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, Klenam explained that her decision was driven by her belief that her constituency needed better leadership and development, rather than personal grievances or political loyalty.

Klenam, who ran as an independent candidate in the election, admitted that she did not campaign vigorously. “I didn’t print posters or distribute T-shirts,” she said. “At a certain point, I realized the sitting MP’s performance was subpar, and the people were clamoring for change. We assessed the situation and concluded that the NDC candidate was the better option. So, we rallied behind the NDC candidate to secure victory. For me, it’s always been about the constituency.”

The former MP emphasized that her actions were rooted in her commitment to the development of Lower West Akim. She reflected on her time as an opposition MP, claiming that her contributions to the constituency were unparalleled. “If your government is in power and you fail to deliver, the people will vote you out. That’s exactly what happened,” she stated.

When questioned about whether she had financially supported the NDC’s campaign, Klenam firmly denied the allegation. She argued that her mere presence on the ballot as an independent candidate was enough to influence the election’s outcome. “The fact that Gifty Klenam’s name appeared in the constituency alone was a vote against the NPP,” she asserted. “Just my face on the ballot was big news.”

Despite her decision to back the NDC candidate, Klenam expressed her enduring respect for the NPP, acknowledging the party’s role in her political career. “The NPP has done a lot for me, and I remain grateful,” she said. “But at the end of the day, what matters most is selecting candidates who can truly serve the people and drive development.”

Klenam’s revelation has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her for prioritizing her constituents’ needs over partisan politics, while others have criticized her for what they see as a betrayal of her former party. Her story underscores the complex dynamics of Ghanaian politics, where loyalty to party ideals often clashes with the pressing demands of grassroots development.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Klenam’s actions serve as a reminder that, for some leaders, the welfare of the people they serve remains the ultimate litmus test for political allegiance. Whether her decision will inspire similar defections or spark internal reforms within political parties remains to be seen. For now, her story stands as a bold testament to the power of putting constituents first.