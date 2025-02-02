Former NPP MP Gifty Klenam Criticizes NPP Leadership for Failing to Listen to Members

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Lower West Akim, Gifty Klenam, has opened up about her reasons for leaving the party, citing a lack of responsiveness from the leadership as a key factor.

In an interview on Joy Prime, Klenam expressed her frustration with the NPP’s inability to address concerns raised by its own members, particularly those at the grassroots level.

When asked about the NPP’s disappointing performance in the last general election, Klenam hesitated to delve deeply into the matter but pointed to the party’s failure to listen as a significant flaw. “I don’t know whether I should speak to this matter, especially now that I’m no longer with them,” she said. “But I think they were not listening—not even to their own party members.”

Klenam’s comments highlight a growing sentiment among some NPP members who feel sidelined by the party’s leadership. Her remarks suggest that the party’s inability to engage with and address the concerns of its grassroots supporters may have contributed to its electoral challenges.

Despite her criticisms, Klenam expressed gratitude to the NPP for the opportunities it provided her during her political career. “I am grateful to the NPP, and I don’t want to speak ill of them. But clearly, based on what you are asking, it shows that I was not happy within the party,” she admitted.

Her decision to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the last election, despite running as an independent, further underscores her dissatisfaction with the NPP’s internal dynamics. Klenam’s actions and statements reflect a broader issue within Ghanaian politics, where party loyalty often clashes with the need for effective representation and responsiveness to constituents’ needs.

Klenam’s revelations have sparked discussions about the NPP’s internal governance and its impact on the party’s electoral fortunes. As the NPP reflects on its recent performance, her critique serves as a reminder that listening to and addressing the concerns of grassroots members is crucial for maintaining unity and achieving success at the polls.

For now, Klenam’s story stands as a candid assessment of the challenges facing one of Ghana’s major political parties, offering valuable insights into the importance of internal dialogue and inclusivity in sustaining political relevance.