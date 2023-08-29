Former NPP organiser extols Dr. Bawumia   

An elder of the New Patriotic Party ((NPP) in the Bono Region has congratulated Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his victory in the Party’s just-ended super-delegate’s congress.

But the Party elder, Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a former regional organiser for the then Brong-Ahafo Region advised whilst the victory of Dr. Bawumia had made the NPP proud as a Party and thus proved critics wrong, his followers must celebrate the triumph in moderation.

He reminded “the Vice President’s victory is a party victory”, so his followers must avoid tendencies that could fuel divisions to create factionalism in the Party.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality on the aftermath of the congress, he said “it was glaring Dr. Bawumia was going to win the election”.

“I think what Dr. Bawumia’s followers and campaign team must do to now is to re-strategise, avoid complacency and work harder so that he would not only win the upcoming November 4 polls, but Ghanaians would generally accept and vote for him in the Election 2024”.

Mr Mensah emphasised Party unity remained essential “in this crucial period of our internal politics, because our actions and inactions can fuel disunity, breed voter apathy and thereby affect our political fortunes in the next general election”.

He commended the NPP delegates for the confidence they had reposed in the Vice President, and expressed the hope that with their support, Dr. Bawumia would win the November polls and lead the NPP to political victory in 2024.

Describing the electoral processes of congress as transparent and credible, Mr Mensah said the Electoral Commission (EC), the Police and the NPP leadership must be commended.

He said despite reported cases of intimidation and some excesses that characterised the election, “the NPP and delegates have demonstrated a high sense of political civility and maturity throughout all the electoral processes”.

Mr. Mensah therefore called on the leadership of the Party to be committed and investigate the alleged cases of intimidations “to satisfy our aggrieved members who would probably come on board and support Dr. Bawumia’s campaign”.

“We are very optimistic that the NPP delegates would endorse Dr. Bawumia again in the November 4, polls and we need everybody’s support for the NPP to break the eight in the Election 2024”.