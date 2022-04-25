Former NPP Organiser  Rally Support To Break The 8

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) must compromise in selecting a Presidential Candidate for Election 2024 in the supreme interest of the Party, Mr Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, has said.

Mr Appiah, who is a leading member of the party in the Bono Region said that was the surest way the Party could win the next general election and break the eight-year cycle in the country’s democratic governance.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Mensah, a former NPP organiser for the then Brong-Ahafo Region asked the Party to initiate bilateral talks between the Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Alan John Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry about who should lead the Party.

He said though the NPP cherished its internal democratic principles and upheld the Party’s constitution and internal structures, Election 2024 remained crucial, and tendencies that could narrow the fortunes of the Party ought to be buried.

“Picking any of the two party bigwigs as a presidential candidate can enhance the fortunes of the party, however it is imperative for us to consider our position, and arrive at a compromise for the purpose of winning the next elections”, the former organiser stated.

“We have a lot of issues to settle in the NPP. We have four Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Bono Region who have served their constituents in Parliament for a long time. It is obvious the electorate are fed up with them and the Party must talk and settle with them once and for all for them to step down for our own good”.

“In fact, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the MP for Dormaa Central and Minister of Health, Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, MP for Sunyani West and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations as well as Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, MP for Sunyani East and Mr Kwaku Agyenim Boateng, MP for Berekum West must all step down to give way to other hopefuls”.

“It would be politically suicidal if we attempt to push or impose these MPs on the Party people in the primaries. They have contributed their quota in building the Party and the country and this is the time we must listen to the voice of the Party people”, Mr Mensah indicated.

He emphasised the votes of the four MPs kept declining, saying it was not politically prudent to allow them to contest the Election 2024 parliamentary contest.

“We lost the Wenchi constituency parliamentary seat to the NDC because of the imposition of a candidate and we must learn a lesson from that in order not to repeat those mistakes,” he added.

Mr Mensah observed that the Sunyani East and Jaman South constituencies had not been able to conduct their Polling Station and Electoral Area Elections because of lack of transparency in the electoral processes.

“These constituencies are among the strongholds of the NPP in the region. The NPP leadership must not sit unconcerned but ensure that credible polling station albums are produced in these areas to facilitate free and fair elections”, he stated.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s led government has achieved a lot and laid a solid foundation for national economic recovery. We can’t remain complacent and allow the NDC to regain political power and derail these achievements. So, let’s tackle our internal problems proactively and retain power in Election 2024 in the interest of Ghanaians,”,Mr Mensah stated.

He also appealed to the NPP delegates to vote on merit and choose aspirants who have been loyal to the Party, and not allow monetary gains to influence their choice of voting in the Party’s impending regional elections.

“The Ghanaian electorate are more discerning and enlightened now than ever before, and we must endeavour to conduct our electioneering based on issues rather than insults and political attacks so that eligible voters can make informed choices about who they vote for in 2024”, Mr Mensah said.