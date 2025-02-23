Former NSA Deputy Director Arrested in Dramatic Raid Amid Ghost Payroll Probe

Ghana’s National Investigations Bureau (NIB) detained Kwaku Ohene Gyan, a former Deputy Director of Operations at the National Service Authority (NSA), in a high-profile operation on February 22, 2025.

Eyewitnesses described the arrest as “Rambo-style,” with NIB agents reportedly trailing the ex-official in two pickup trucks before intercepting him in an undisclosed location and transporting him to their headquarters for interrogation.

The arrest follows President John Mahama’s directive to the NIB on February 12 to investigate widespread irregularities at the NSA, including the discovery of 81,885 suspected “ghost names” on its payroll.

The discrepancies came to light after a headcount of active National Service personnel revealed only 98,145 legitimate beneficiaries, far fewer than the 180,030 names initially submitted by the NSA’s previous management for allowance payments. This inflated figure had prompted the Ministry of Finance to release GHȼ226 million ($18.3 million) to cover arrears dating back to August 2024—funds that could have been misallocated to non-existent personnel.

Ohene Gyan, a former appointee of the Akufo-Addo administration, served as deputy director during the period under scrutiny. While the NIB has not yet confirmed the exact grounds for his arrest, sources suggest it ties directly to the alleged payroll fraud, which has sparked public outrage over systemic corruption and fiscal mismanagement.

President Mahama has ordered the NSA’s new leadership to implement “urgent reforms” to prevent future abuses, emphasizing the need for tighter controls and transparency. The scandal underscores longstanding concerns about graft within Ghana’s public sector, particularly in agencies handling large government payrolls. Critics argue that such schemes divert critical funds from national development priorities, including youth employment and education.

As of February 23, Ohene Gyan remained in custody, with investigators expected to pursue charges related to financial malfeasance. The case has drawn comparisons to past ghost worker scandals, reigniting debates over accountability mechanisms and the effectiveness of anti-corruption agencies like the NIB.

Political analysts note the timing is sensitive, coming just months before Ghana’s 2024 general elections, where governance and integrity are likely to dominate voter concerns. For now, all eyes remain on the NIB’s findings—and whether this arrest marks the start of a broader crackdown on graft.