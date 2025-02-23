Former NSA Deputy Held in Ghost Workers Scandal as Hunt for Fugitive Widens

Ghana’s National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has arrested Kwaku Ohene Gyan, ex-Deputy Director of Operations at the National Service Authority (NSA), in connection with a high-profile payroll fraud involving “ghost names” that allegedly siphoned millions from state coffers.

The arrest, confirmed by security sources on Saturday, February 22, 2025, marks the latest escalation in a sweeping anti-corruption drive by authorities.

Ohene Gyan, widely known by the alias Osonoba, is accused of orchestrating a scheme to insert fictitious employees into the NSA payroll, diverting funds meant for national service personnel. He remains detained at NIB facilities as investigators probe the extent of the financial losses. Meanwhile, his alleged accomplice, former NSA Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah, has fled and is now the subject of a nationwide manhunt.

The scandal underscores systemic vulnerabilities in Ghana’s public payroll systems, long criticized for enabling graft. Analysts note the NSA, which coordinates mandatory national service for graduates, has faced recurring allegations of mismanagement. “Ghost workers” scandals have plagued multiple administrations, but the current government appears intent on signaling zero tolerance, particularly after recent high-profile arrests.

This case follows the detention of Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former head of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), linked to the botched $2 billion Sky Train project. Together, the crackdown suggests a strategic effort to address public frustration over corruption ahead of the 2026 elections.

Security agencies have intensified surveillance to locate Oware-Mensah, whose disappearance complicates efforts to unravel the NSA scheme. Legal representatives for Ohene Gyan are expected to petition for bail during a Monday hearing, though prosecutors may argue his flight risk given his colleague’s evasion.

Critics argue such scandals erode trust in institutions tasked with youth development. “The NSA’s mandate is to equip graduates for national growth, not to line pockets,” said anti-graft advocate Nana Ama Serwah. “These arrests must translate to systemic reforms, not just headlines.”

The government has yet to disclose the exact financial impact of the NSA fraud, but insiders suggest losses could exceed previous ghost worker schemes, which drained an estimated $300 million annually from state funds. With public scrutiny mounting, the case tests authorities’ ability to balance judicial transparency with the political optics of a protracted chase for Oware-Mensah.

As Ghana grapples with economic austerity, the crackdown sends a clear message: even entrenched figures face accountability. Yet, skeptics caution that without deeper institutional overhauls, such arrests risk being perceived as selective rather than transformative. For now, all eyes remain on the NIB’s next move—and whether Oware-Mensah’s capture can turn a symbolic strike into a lasting reckoning.