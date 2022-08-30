Former Organiser of NDC Supports Regional Office With Benches

Mr Godfred Apasinaba Wumbei- Aka, YelloW, the Former Northern Regional Organiser of NDC donated benches to the Northern Regional office of NDC to enhance their work.

Mr Wumbei said the donation was part of his contribution towards reactivating the officer after the incident of attack from an unknown group at the Northern Regional office last week.

Mr Wumbei called on the Northern Regional Executives to unite the party in the region to enable them to win the 2024 general elections.

Mr Mahami Sualisu (Abbey), Northern Regional Administrator who received the items on behalf of the party showed his gratitude to Mr Wumbei for his support towards the party.

He also urged the party members to be fair, play a passive role, and to activate the party’s aim of winning power in the 2024 general election.