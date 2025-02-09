Former Pentecost Elder Dupes Ex-Girlfriend of Almost 200,000 Ghana Cedis

It all started in Mauritania 6 years ago as Peggy Yeboah got into an amorous relationship with an elder in the church of pentecost. The elder carried the name of one of Jesus Christ’s trusted apostles, Peter Kwame Adu.

With the promise of settling down sooner and brighter days ahead, Peggy was pepped up with high hopes all hopes and heartily committed resources to help Peter develop his business which was struggling at the time.

However after 2 years of dating, the melting yoghurt of love began to grow sour. Peggy in sorrow moved back to Ghana after discovering to her dismay that Peter who she absolutely trusted had been in another amorous relationship with another lady in Mauritania.

In the fullness of time, the one who biblically denied Christ 3 times, Peter, suffered expulsion from his church after being found guilty of fornication. He struggled with living conditions in Mauritania and after battling illness decided to also head back to his homeland Ghana.

Even though Peggy with tears in her eyes came back to Ghana, her pursuit of Peter not for love but for an unclaimed debt continued.

After 4 years of no hope in the search of Peter, Peggy contacted Ento Woa Da, a social development show on Kasapa Fm for help.

On Monday’s edition of Ento Woa Da, Peggy submitted her plea as she was seeking a solution on how to find Peter, after being duped of a staggering 195,000 cedis.

With just a photograph of Peter Adu, the investigative team of Ento Woa Da conducted their investigation plan and identified Peter Adu and managed to produce him on Wednesday to make amends with Peggy.

However, drama unfolded in blistering form in the studios of Kasapa FM as she finally set eyes of her one time lover and now debtor Peter Adu.

After several arguments and fiery deliberations, a common ground was reached.

Peter agreed to a payment to restore his good name which is now in ruins and hopefully his dignity as well.

Peggy’s story and her struggles also touched the hearts of well meaning listeners who looked to assist Peggy earn a decent living.

With various contributions mobilized, the host (Akosua Ahwenepa Gyambiby) was able to raise a significant amount to help Peggy start her buff loaf (bofrot) business.

With so much joy, she thanked the host and listeners who contributed to helping her start all over again.

Ento Woa Da is the well acclaimed social development show which aims to solve some of society’s toughest problems.

The show driven by the intelligent and naturally gifted arbitrator host, Akosua Ahwenepa Gyambiby, airs on Kasapa FM and Agoo TV every Monday to Friday, from 9am to 10:30am. ‎