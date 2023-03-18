Former players, coaches, and football administrators bid farewell to Atsu

Some former Black Stars players, football administrators, and coaches were at the State House, Accra to pay their last respect to Twasam who died in a devastating earthquake in Turkey last month.

The former Black Stars and Hatayspor winger was among thousands who suffered from a 7.8 earthquake that happened in the country and parts of Syria.

The painful demise of the 31-year-old reflected on the faces of these sportsmen who joined numerous Ghanaians and foreigners to bid farewell to their colleague and teammate.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and former Black Stars player, Samuel Osei Kuffour said, ” It is sad siting here, watch our brother go this way but God knows best, we have to give thanks to him for everything”.

Richard Kingston, a former goalkeeper of the Black Stars said he was emotional knowing for a fact that his brother, Christian Atsu was gone and also being the breadwinner in his family.

“I am encouraging the family and Ghanaians to look up to God because he is the only one who strengthens us,” he urged.

The Black Stars goalkeeper’s trainer described the player as a humble and prayerful person, who was willing to give his all for his motherland, Ghana.

Maxwell Konadu, Former Assistant Coach of Black Stars said Atsu’s legacy as a player was hard to come by, from helping Ghana qualify for the 2014 World Cup and 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to changing the lives of individuals.

Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko noted that the player’s humanitarian work was one he appreciated most and urged young and upcoming players to imitate Atsu’s love for society and the less privileged.

The former Chelsea man paid his dues in world football, playing for some top clubs in Europe and other continents.

Atsu, who was called Ghana’s Messi, was an icon to young footballers in the country.

To the ordinary Ghanaian, he was an angel sent from above due to his impact on society.