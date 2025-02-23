Former PPA Chairman Ameyaw-Akumfi Detained by Intelligence Bureau in Accra

Ghana’s National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) has detained Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, former Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), in a surprise operation at his residence in Kawukudi, a suburb of Accra near Nima.

The arrest, confirmed by multiple sources on Thursday, has sparked confusion and speculation, with authorities yet to disclose formal charges or reasons for the detention.

Ameyaw-Akumfi, a seasoned academic and political figure who served as Education Minister under President John Kufuor’s administration, was reportedly taken into custody early Thursday morning. His legal team swiftly mobilized, with lawyers arriving at NIB headquarters to demand clarity and negotiate his release. “We are engaging with officials to understand the basis of this action and secure his constitutional rights,” a member of his legal team told Citi News, which first broke the story.

The detention of such a high-profile figure—who also chaired the PPA board until 2021—has raised eyebrows in political and governance circles. The PPA, which oversees government procurement processes, has faced scrutiny in recent years over allegations of irregular contract awards, though no direct link has been made between Ameyaw-Akumfi’s tenure and the current investigation.

Unanswered Questions



Neither the NIB nor the government has issued an official statement, leaving room for conjecture. Security analysts suggest the arrest could relate to ongoing probes into procurement irregularities, graft, or broader anti-corruption sweeps. However, associates of the professor have dismissed such theories, citing his “unblemished record” in public service.

“This is utterly unexpected,” said a colleague who requested anonymity. “Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi is widely respected. If there are concerns, due process must be followed transparently.”

The former minister’s detention follows a pattern of recent NIB actions targeting high-ranking officials. Last month, the bureau arrested a former NSA deputy director in connection with a ghost workers scandal, signaling heightened scrutiny of past administrations.

Legal and Political Implications

Ameyaw-Akumfi’s arrest coincides with rising public demand for accountability in Ghana’s procurement sector, long criticized for opacity and alleged favoritism. Under his leadership, the PPA introduced reforms to digitize processes, though critics argue systemic challenges persist.

Civil society groups have called for restraint, urging the NIB to either formalize charges or release the professor. “Arrests without immediate transparency erode trust in institutions,” said governance advocate Kofi Abban. “The public deserves clarity, not speculation.”

For now, the situation remains fluid. The NIB, mandated to handle national security matters, operates under a veil of secrecy, often delaying public updates until investigations conclude. Legal experts note that prolonged detention without charge could trigger judicial intervention, citing constitutional protections against arbitrary arrest.

Ameyaw-Akumfi, 76, is a renowned zoologist and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba. His political career spanned key roles, including MP for Techiman North and cabinet minister, earning him bipartisan regard. His abrupt detention has thus rattled both academia and governance spheres.

As negotiations for his release continue, the case underscores tensions between national security protocols and democratic transparency. With Ghana’s 2024 elections approaching, analysts warn that politicized arrests risk deepening public cynicism.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.