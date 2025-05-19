Former President Biden Diagnosed with Advanced Prostate Cancer

Former U.S. President Joe Biden, 82, has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer, his office confirmed Friday.

Medical reports classify the cancer as highly aggressive (Gleason score 9/Grade Group 5), with detected spread to his bones. Biden is currently evaluating treatment options, including hormone-deprivation therapy, with his medical team.

The diagnosis follows Biden’s 2024 decision not to seek re-election, which led to Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful bid against Donald Trump. Known for championing cancer research through his “Cancer Moonshot” initiative—inspired by his son Beau’s 2015 death from brain cancer—Biden now faces a personal battle with the disease he long fought to eradicate.

The White House has requested privacy but pledged updates on his condition.