Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Tuesday called on the Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II. The visit formed part of Mr Mahama’s five-day campaign tour of the Western Region.

The former President in a brief address said the main purpose of his tour was to seek re-election to complete the projects they began and were abandoned by the current government.

He said one area his government would tackle, if given the mandate in the upcoming election was the increasing unemployment among the youth.

According to the former president, most Ghanaians attested to the hardships in the country, stressing that, youth unemployment could be a security threat to the country if not addressed.

Mr Mahama explained the NDC people’s manifesto to the chief and his elders and stressed that the next NDC was committed to ensuring that its campaign promises were fully executed.

He introduced the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi East constituency, Mr Nicholas Amankwah and appealed to the paramount chief and his elders to remember them in prayers to enable NDC win power and work for the development of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area.

The former President congratulated Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II on his election as the president of the Western Region House of Chiefs.

Tetrete Sekyim II commended Mr Mahama for the visit and said if the NDC was voted into power the former president should endeavour to complete all the abandoned projects and execute the new ones mentioned in the party’s manifesto.