President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially announced the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, who died on Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a brief illness.

He has, in honour of the former President, declared seven days of national mourning, starting tomorrow, Friday November 13, 2020. All flags are to fly at half mast for the seven days.

“It is with great sadness that I announce to the nation that the First President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, has joined his ancestors,” President Akufo-Addo said in statement issued and signed by him on Thursday

“This tragic event occurred at 10:10am on Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the former President was receiving treatment.

“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and family of the late President, in these difficult times,” he said.

The President said he and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia would be suspending their political campaigns for the period of national mourning.

He said Government would liaise with the family of the late President to assure a fitting State Funeral for him.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss…May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall meet again,” he said.