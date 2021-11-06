Former President John Mahama leads mourners to bid Alfred Ekow Gyan farewell

Former President John Dramani Mahama Friday led the National Democratic Congress party leadership and a large group of mourners from all walks of life, to bid Alfred Ekow Gyan, who served as a Deputy Western Regional Minister under his administration, an eternal farewell.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, his running mate in the 2020 Presidential Election, Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Ministers of State Madam Sherry Ayittey, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Paul Evans Aidoo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Dr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, Former Ambassador Victor Smith were among the delegation of mourners at the solemn pre-burial service, at Takoradi.

So were Nana Kobena Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area, and other distinguished traditional rulers, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, Mr Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes, a Former Speaker of Parliament, and Former Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley.

The Former President, eulogising the departed politician and well-loved citizen of Takoradi, described him as “an affable, loyal, peaceful loving, and very welcoming person”.

“Gyan was a very approachable personality with a sound character who always gave a welcoming and cooperative hand anytime duty brought us to the Region,” he stated.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the Party, corroborated the tribute paid by Former President Mahama and prayed to God to grant Mr Gyan eternal rest.

Earlier, in a Sermon at the Bethel Methodist Church in Takoradi, the Head of the Trinity Theological Seminary, the Very Reverend Professor Kwabena Asamoah-Gyedu, also extolled the virtues of Mr Gyan and urged citizens to lead lives worthy of emulation.

“In all his political life, I never heard him insult anyone…he understood that insults didn’t win elections,” he highlighted.

The Very Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyedu, therefore, encouraged politicians to desist from politics of insults and personality attacks, and rather sell real ideas, policies, and reform initiatives that could propel the advancement of the Ghanaian economy.

He encouraged Mr Gyan’s family, especially his widow and children, to take solace in 2 Corinthians 12:6-10, which enjoins believers to trust in the grace and mercy of God, particularly, in such trying times.

The preacher said he knew how painful it would be for them to see the seat he used to occupy now empty, how he would be missed in the heat of the political season, and when a wife would need to share that secret with a close husband.

However, God’s enabling strength would carry her through.

Mrs Desiree Efua Gyan, the widow, with her children, invariably said they were distraught by the vacuum created by the passing of their beloved one.

However, their consolation, they said, was that God blessed them with someone who served humanity – his family, church, community, and nation – with great talent and selflessness.

“Despite his relatively short life, he accomplished a great deal and realised most of his aspirations,” their tribute said in part.

Alfred Gyan, affectionately called Abbott for his remarkable academic feat as a Science student, trained as a quantity surveyor.

He passed on at a medical facility at Tema, where he was receiving treatment, on Wednesday, September 1, at the age of 57.