Former President John Mahama leads sympathisers to bid DRM farewell

Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Friday led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party faithful, families, and friends of the late Alfred Ekow Gyan to give himself a benefitting transition in Takoradi.

Alfred Ekow Gyan, a staunch member of the National Democratic Congress, once served as the Deputy Western Regional Minister during their reign and contested on the ticket of the party for the parliamentary seat of Takoradi on two different occasions.

The Former President, eulogizing the departed party member, described him as an affable, loyal, peaceful loving, and very welcoming person.

He said, “Gyan was a very approachable personality with a sound character who always gave a welcoming and cooperative hand anytime duty brought us to the Region”.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the Party collaborated with the accolades ascribed to him by the Former President and prayed he would have eternal rest.

Mrs Desiree Efua Gyan, the widow, together with the Children noted the vacuum the passing of the late Gyan brought into their lives but were quick to appreciate God for giving humanity such great talent who served his family, church, community, and the Nation well.

A portion of the tribute read; “Despite his relatively short life, he accomplished a great deal and realised most of his aspirations”.

Earlier in a Sermon at the Bethel Methodist Church in Takoradi, the Head of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Very Reverend Professor Kwabena Asamoah-Gyedu alluded to all the good tributes mentioned of the late Gyan and noted the need for humankind to lead a life worthy of emulation.

He said, “in all his political life, I never heard him insult anyone…he understood that insults didn’t win elections”.

The Very Rev. Prof. Asamoah-Gyedu, therefore, encouraged politicians to desist from politics of insults and rather sell real ideas, policies, and reform initiatives that could propel speedy advancement of the Ghanaian economy and its people than personality attacks.

He encouraged the families especially the wife and children to take solace in second Corinthians 12:6-10 which enjoined believers to trust in the grace and mercy of God particularly in these trying times.

The Preacher said, he knew how painful it would be to see the seat he use to sit in empty, how he be missed in the heat of the political season, and when a wife would need to share that secret with a close husband and told the wife to remember God’s enabling strength to carry her through.

The burial service was graced by Nana Kobena Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado traditional area, and other distinguished traditional rulers, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, Mr Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes, Former Speaker of Parliament, and Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley.

The rest are; Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, former Running Mate, Madam Sherry Ayittey, Mr Julius Debrah, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi, Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Ambassador Victor Smith and Dr Acquinas Tawiah Quansah among other high ranking members of society.