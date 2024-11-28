Former President John Mahama to Tour Ashanti Region Ahead of 2024 Elections

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, is set to embark on a week-long tour of the Ashanti Region from November 30 to December 5.

During his visit, Mahama will engage with local stakeholders, sharing his vision and policies as he rallies support for the upcoming 2024 elections.

The opposition leader is also expected to lead what has been described as a “victory walk” through the region, a move seen as a key part of his campaign strategy to consolidate support in the NPP stronghold ahead of the December polls. Mahama’s visit is anticipated to include meetings with party supporters, community leaders, and other influential figures in the region.

This tour comes at a crucial time as the former president seeks to strengthen his political base in the Ashanti Region, historically a stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP). Mahama’s efforts to connect with voters will be closely watched as the election campaign intensifies.

*NDC ASHANTI REGIONAL SECRETARIAT*

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

H.E. JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA TO EMBARK ON A CAMPAIGN TOUR OF THE ASHANTI REGION

The Ashanti Region NDC is pleased to announce that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, incoming President of the Republic of Ghana, will embark on a campaign tour of the Ashanti Region from Saturday, 30th November 2024, to Thursday, 5th December 2024.

This campaign tour is part of his ongoing engagements with Ghanaians to share his vision and policies aimed at addressing the challenges facing the nation and positioning Ghana for sustainable development.

As part of his itinerary, H.E. John Dramani Mahama will interact with chiefs, opinion leaders, professional groups, and the hardworking people of the Ashanti Region. These engagements will provide an opportunity for the people to hear firsthand his plans for the Ashanti Region and Ghana at large and to share their concerns and aspirations.

The highlight of the campaign will be on *Sunday, 1st December 2024, when H.E. John Mahama will lead a “Walk for Victory” through the principal streets of Kumasi.* The walk will begin at Aboabo Post Office at 6:00 am and will pass through key areas including Pelele, Manhyia, Dr. Mensah, Kejetia Roundabout, Central Market, Asafo Interchange Underpass, and Labour Roundabout, culminating at the Hero’s Park for a grand rally.

We invite the media, party faithful, and the good people of the Ashanti Region to join us in welcoming H.E. John Dramani Mahama and participating in these events. This is a significant moment to rally together as we work towards victory in the upcoming elections.

_See attached itinerary for the tour_

Dr Frank Amoakohene

Regional Secretary/Campaign Coordinator