Former President John Mahama wishes Black Stars well

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his best wishes to the senior national football team, the Black Stars, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Tournament in Qatar.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mahama said: “Once again, our nation has summoned 26 gallant men to lift the flag of Ghana high at the world cup in Qatar.”

“These 26 men represent the hopes of an expectant nation for success on the global stage.”

“They have toiled through qualification and secured us the right to be counted among the best 32 footballing nations on earth.”

That, in itself, was significant and worth celebrating, he said.

“Now the time has come to stake a claim to the world cup trophy itself and I believe our Black Stars have what it takes to go all the way.”

Former President Mahama said Ghana had a rich history at the world cup where the Black Stars held the world spell-bound with their unique brand of football.

He said the team brought Ghanaians immeasurable joy in 2006 and 2010 when they lifted the banner of Ghana and Africa so high that the world took notice.

“From all indications, they stand poised to do so again at the 2022 edition in Qatar.”

He said the players and the technical team had done their part by answering the national call once again and exhibited the willingness to fight for the nation.

“It must be our patriotic duty as citizens to give them our full support, and as Ghanaians we must see this as a call to national duty,” he said.

“We might hold different views in our politics, religion, or ethnicity, but the Black Stars are the only senior national team we have, and we have always been united in rallying behind our team.”

“I trust that we will rise to this challenge again as a nation because together we are unbeatable. Go Black Stars! Show the world that we are Ghana!”