Former President Kuffour courts support for Danny List Foundation

Mr. John Agyekum Kuffour, former President of Ghana has thrown his weight behind the Danny List Foundation following its vision to establish a Golf Academy in Ghana.

The Danny List Fundraising ceremony, held in Accra yesterday, was targeted at supporting Danny List’s objective of nurturing young golfers to become champions shortly.

The former President speaking at the fundraiser said, “Danny List has proved himself to be a champion worthy of emulation by all, and I from my standpoint celebrate him as a very great leader in sports”.

According to Mr. Kuffour, the 24-year-old had grown in the sport for over a decade now and would make Ghana a hub of golf in the next few years, having been tagged as one of the best the continent had ever seen.

He described List as a sportsman who was committed to allowing the youth t