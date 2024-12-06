Former President Kufuor and Dr. Bawumia Urge Ghanaians to Vote for the NPP in December 7 Elections

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the upcoming general elections on Saturday, December 7.

Mr. Kufuor emphasized that only the NPP can continue to move Ghana forward, highlighting the importance of electing the right leader.

Speaking during the NPP’s final rally at the University of Ghana Sports Park on December 5, Kufuor appealed to voters to make the right choice. “The future is in your hands. You have to make the right decision to choose your leader. So, on Saturday, vote for Dr. Bawumia, and you will see how Ghana will move ahead,” he stated. He further asserted that the NPP is the only party capable of leading the country to progress. “It’s only the NPP that can move Ghana ahead. All over Ghana, we’re the preferred party because, in the few opportunities we have had, we have used the principles our forefathers taught us.”

Dr. Bawumia, in his address, reiterated his readiness to lead the country into a brighter future. “I represent the future of this country. The choice that we have is between backward and the future. Do we want to go forward or backward?” he asked the crowd at the rally. He emphasized that voting for him on December 7 would signify a commitment to a progressive future. “We believe it is possible to transform this country into an advanced nation. We believe in possibilities because we have a mindset of possibilities,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

The NPP flagbearer also highlighted the government’s achievements during the past eight years and called for the continuation of these efforts. “We have solved the problems of parents who could not afford secondary school fees. Today, over 5 million students have benefitted. We have restored teacher trainee allowances and expanded education infrastructure. There is no government that has invested in health infrastructure more than the Akufo-Addo Bawumia government,” he proudly asserted.

With the elections just days away, both Kufuor and Dr. Bawumia called on Ghanaians to support the NPP for a stronger and more prosperous future.