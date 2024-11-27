Former President Kufuor Defends Support for Dr. Bawumia Amid Criticism

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has addressed recent criticisms following his endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential bid, subtly responding to attacks, particularly from former Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

Speaking at a gathering at Ofori Panin Fie, Kufuor acknowledged the backlash but made it clear that his endorsement was driven by his commitment to Ghana’s future and his belief in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership potential.

“I understand the criticisms, especially from those who believe that, given my age and former status, I should stay out of the political scene,” Kufuor said. “But as someone who helped build the foundation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), I have every right to express my views on the direction the party and the country should take.”

The former president, who has long been a respected figure in Ghanaian politics, rejected the notion that his support for Dr. Bawumia was motivated by personal ambition. “It’s not about me,” Kufuor asserted. “It’s about the future of this country. Dr. Bawumia is a capable man, and I’ve seen his potential from the very beginning. His intellect, dedication, and understanding of Ghana’s issues make him the ideal candidate.”

Reflecting on his early interactions with Bawumia, Kufuor recalled how he recognized the economist’s vision and leadership potential early in his political journey. “When I first met Bawumia, I saw something special in him. He had a unique vision for Ghana, and I believed he could bring fresh ideas to the table. That’s why I supported him then, and that’s why I support him now,” Kufuor shared.

Despite the controversy surrounding his endorsement, Kufuor emphasized that his support was based on the best interests of the country, not personal gain. “It’s not about personal interest,” he said. “It’s about ensuring that Ghana continues to move forward in the right direction. Dr. Bawumia embodies the qualities that will take us there.”

The former president also acknowledged the ongoing generational shift in the political landscape, noting the importance of balancing experience with new energy. “Of course, we need new blood in politics,” Kufuor said. “But the experience, wisdom, and history we carry from the past are just as important in shaping the future. That’s why it’s crucial for voices like mine to speak up when it matters.”

In conclusion, Kufuor reiterated that his endorsement of Dr. Bawumia was a reflection of his belief in the future of Ghana and the potential of the NPP’s leadership under Bawumia.