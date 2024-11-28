Former President Kufuor Endorses Bawumia’s Digitalization Agenda as a Solution to Youth Unemployment

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed strong confidence that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), will lead an inclusive government if elected in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at an event in Abuakwa South, Eastern Region, Kufuor passionately endorsed Bawumia’s digitalization agenda, which he believes is key to addressing some of Ghana’s most pressing issues, particularly the high unemployment rate among the youth.

Kufuor emphasized that Bawumia’s digitalization drive has the potential to revolutionize Ghana’s economy. He explained that digital technologies could not only improve the country’s infrastructure but also create vast employment opportunities for young Ghanaians by equipping them with the necessary skills to succeed in the digital economy.

“I’ve seen the work Dr. Bawumia has done with his digitalization agenda, and I can confidently say that this is the path to addressing the unemployment crisis we are facing,” Kufuor stated. “Digitalization opens up new frontiers for business, entrepreneurship, and most importantly, jobs for the youth.”

In his remarks, Kufuor posed a thought-provoking question to the crowd: “Would you prefer to work for an international company right here in Ghana and earn in dollars?” His question was met with interest, as he explained that digitalization could enable Ghanaians to tap into the global economy without having to leave the country.

“That is what digitalization can bring. We can create a system where Ghanaians can benefit from the global economy without leaving our shores,” he said, highlighting how the digital economy could offer opportunities for Ghanaians to earn internationally competitive wages.

Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia comes at a critical time, as youth unemployment remains one of the most significant challenges facing Ghana. With the rising cost of living and limited job opportunities in traditional sectors, many young Ghanaians are increasingly seeking ways to access global markets.

The former president’s remarks reinforce the idea that digitalization is more than just a buzzword but could be a tangible solution to the country’s economic problems. By embracing digital technology, Kufuor believes that Ghana can create sustainable economic growth while providing young people with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.