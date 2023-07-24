Former President Kufuor to attend ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ concert on Friday

Legendary Highlife musician, Pat Thomas met with Former President John Agyekum Kufuor to invite him to the “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert.

The meeting took place at the former President’s residence at Shiashie in Accra. The legendary Highlife musician presented the former presidential Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party with an invitation to the concert and discussed the importance of supporting the next generation of Ghanaian musicians.

The Former President expressed his support for the concert and said that he would be honoured to attend. He also praised Thomas for his contributions to Ghanaian music.

The “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert is scheduled to take place on August 4, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.