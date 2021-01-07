Former President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday congratulated Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on his election as the Speaker of the eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said: “The events of last night stretching into the morning of January 7th have been both a great occasion for Ghana’s democracy and at the same time a day of infamy, which will go down as a low point in our democratic practice.

“The election of Mr Bagbin as Speaker affirms what a great democracy we can build for ourselves and how dialogue and consensus building can make us even stronger as a nation.”

Former President Mahama however noted that the attempt to snatch ballot papers by the MP-elect for Tema West and the invasion of the Chamber by armed military personnel were images one had never expected to see at the floor of Ghana’s Parliament.

“The recent use of the military in civil democratic processes has become a major worry and gives the impression that this administration is continually seeking to resurrect the exorcised ghosts of our military past,” he said.

He noted that Parliament must conduct an investigation into the two incidents and exact appropriate sanctions.

“Congratulations to the leadership of the NDC Caucus and the Caucus members for your dedication and commitment.”