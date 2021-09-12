Former President Mahama ends Western North Regional ‘thank you tour’

Former President John Dramani Mahama has ended his ‘thank you tour’ of the Western North Region with a call on party supporters to be vigilant at polling stations and collation centres in the next general election.

That was the only way to ensure victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he said.

The former President commended residents of the region for their unflinching support of the NDC and said the party would win any election that was free and fair.

Addressing a stakeholder meeting at Juaboso, Mr Mahama asked the rank and file of the party at the Akontombra Constituency to remain united to win back that parliamentary seat in the next election.

“Let’s ensure the figures from the various polling stations are a true reflection of the results that will be declared. I have decided to be a polling agent in future elections,” he added.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, the 2020 NDC Running Mate, urged supporters at the grassroots not to be intimidated but ensure that the party won all parliamentary seats in the region.

She lauded the leadership of the party for recognising the role of women in society and accepting her as the then running mate of Mr Mahama.

The General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketsia, called on the people to bring the NDC back to power to fight corruption to the letter.

Former President Mahama was accompanied by party bigwigs including Professor Joshua Alabi, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Mr Joshua Akamba, and Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, former Member of Parliament for Waiwso.