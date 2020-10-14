Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to establish a salt factory at Gomoa Nyanyano.

According to him, the factory will boost the local economy and give employment to the youth of the area.

“The salt industry will be boosted in Gomoa Nyanyano. After we have set up the salt factory, it is the youth of this area who will get employment” he assured.

The NDC leader was speaking at a meeting with fishermen and fishmongers at Gomoa Nyanyano on the first day of his tour of the Central Region.

He also promised to reinstate the landing beach committees under the stewardship of the chief fishermen, and work without any partiality or consideration for party affiliation.

The NDC Presidential Candidate also reiterated a promise first made in 2016 to build a community day secondary school for Gomoa Nyanyano adding that even though he could not win the 2016 elections to fulfil that pledge, he is confident of winning the 2020 elections and will therefore fulfil the promise.

He gave the assurance that the cold stores project begun by the NDC and abandoned by the NPP government would be continued and also promised to build for them wharfs and complete the road leading to the community.